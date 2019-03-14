GARDNER,
Patricia Jean (Pat, Trish)
(nee Holdem):
15.4.1944 - 12.3.2019
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Graham. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter (deceased), Leonie and Ken, Stephan and Amanda, Janine, Tony (deceased). Loved Nana of Hayden and Declan. In lieu of flowers a donation to Diabetes Manawatu Inc., PO Box 104, Palmerston North 4440 would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Patricia will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 16th March 2019 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
