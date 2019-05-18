EVANS, Patricia Margaret:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 16 May 2019. Loved wife of the late Phil; mother and mother-in-law of the late Shaun and Rose, Lorraine and Denis, the late Keith and Cath, Jeanette and Mark, Barry and Fiona; very loved Nana and great-Nana. A service for Patricia will held in Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 21 May 2019 at 1.00pm, and thereafter interment at Taita Cemetery. The rosary will be recited in church on Monday evening at 7.00pm. Messages may be posted to "the Evans family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from May 18 to May 20, 2019