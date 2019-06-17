LINDSAY, Patience (Peg):
Dearly loved wife of Sholto (deceased). Mother of Ken (deceased), John and Judy, Martin (deceased), Jan and Dean and Gordon. Nana to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, known as Super Nana to many. Mum passed away peacefully on Thursday 13th June 2019, aged 93. The family would like to thank the staff at Aroha for their continuous love, care and respect of Mum over the past 3 years. A service for Mum will be held at Aroha Chapel, 6 Cooper Street, Taita, on Wednesday 19th June at 2.00pm, followed by afternoon tea.
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019