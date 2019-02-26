TATHAM, Pat:
(formerly of Homewood) On 25 February 2019, peacefully at Lansdowne Park Rest Home, aged 85. Loving wife of John for 61 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Geraldine, Andy and Jan, and Julie and Trevor Myers. Special Granny P of Caitlin, AJ, Tim, Paddy, Johnty, and Josh. Sister and sister-in-law of Brian (dec) and Marie-Louise, Jennifer, and Tony and Sue. A memorial service will be held for Pat at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Thursday, February 28, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2019