URI-PUATI, Papa Kore:
Peacefully, on Saturday, 25 May 2019 at Whitby Bupa Rest Home, surrounded by family. Much loved husband of the late Akaiti Uri-Puati (nee Maoate) and dearly loved Father and Father in Law of Kathleen, Diana, Mark and Lynne, Jeanne and Andrew, James and Debi. Beloved Gran and Gran-in-law of Ana and Mark, Talia and Malcolm, Toni (decd), Paul and Annalise, Terese, Kaylah and Leti, Joshua and Liz, Jordan and Keiki, Christopher and Jessie, Samantha and Raniera, Cary and Kate, Keenan and Rima, Teina and Wanaka, Manea and Myah. Loved Great Gran of Westelle, Samson, Kahana, Jiann, Meremaraea, Innez, Payton, Brooklyn, Lani-Ray, Caleb, Nikuru, Joshua, Georgia-Rose, Kainoa. A service to celebrate Papa Kore's life will be held in Gee & Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street Porirua on Thursday, 30 May at 10.00am, followed by Private Cremation at Whenua Tapu.
Te aro'a atu nei matou iakoe e tuatau uatu – Kua piri akaou korua. Tirama mai ra.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2019