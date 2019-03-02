STOREY,
Pamela Gabriel (Pam):
On February 27, 2019, peacefully at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt; aged 83 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris & Gina, Paul & Joanne, and John. Loved Grandma of Alexandra, Anthony and Jamie. Special thanks to all Pam's friends who supported her through her illness, and all the staff at Heretaunga Rest Home. A Service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Gee & Hickton FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2019