Pamela Isabel Neill:
Long-time resident of Raumati Beach, Pam passed away peacefully at Winara Hospital on Monday, 15 April 2019. In her 97th year. Loved daughter of the late Mary Isabel & Douglas Neill Keith, sister of the late Neill, John, Robin, Molly and Barbara, and a much loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. Thanks to the staff at Winara for the years of wonderful care given to Pam. A service for Pam will be held in the Kapiti Crematorium Chapel, situated in the grounds of Awa Tapu Cemetery, 133 Valley Road, Paraparaumu, on Thursday, 18 April 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 16, 2019