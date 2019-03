BRIGHT, Pamela (Gayle):5.1.1943 - 7.3.2019Crossed over with dignity and grace surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Rick, and sister to Faye Allwood. She will be remembered lovingly by her children and their partners; Mitchell, Tania, Nicole (Howard family), Taryn & Glen Murray, and grandchildren; Jasper, Madeleine, Freddie and Hugo. The family send their thanks to the Martinborough and wider Wairarapa community for their support and the wonderful staff of Roseneath Lifecare, Carterton. A service will be held at the Martinborough Golf Club, Todd's Rd, Martinborough, on Monday 11th March 2019 at 1.00pm. Please feel free to wear colourful attire in celebration of Gayle's life. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to cancer support group; Sweet Louise at www.sweetlouise.co.nz Gary Pickering FuneralsNZIFH Masterton