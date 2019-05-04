BEANLAND, Pamela May:
Of Raumati South. Died on Tuesday 30 April 2019. Loved wife of the late Eric and mother of Sarah, Rachel and Ruth. A special grandmother, mother-in-law and dear old friend. Pamela's service will be held in Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 7 May 2019 at 10.30am, therafter private cremation. Messages for "The Beanland Family" may be sent c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019