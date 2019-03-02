SOMERFIELD, Owen Morel:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28th February 2019 at Shona McFarlane Rest Home, Lower Hutt. Aged 92. A loving friend and father that will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the staff and care givers at Shona McFarlane for their loving care and support given to Owen. In accordance with Owen's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2019