MURRAY, Owen Raymond:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on 4 April 2019; aged 85, at Kingston Hospital in Melbourne. Beloved husband of June, cherished father of Russell and Linda, much loved granddad to his grandchildren, and uncle to his nieces and nephews.
We will all miss him dearly.
A graveside service will be held at the Cheltenham Memorial Park Cemetery, Melbourne, at 2.30pm on Wednesday 10 April 2019. Messages to 69 Rowans Road, VIC 3189.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019