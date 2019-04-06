JONES,
Owen Trevor (Trev): QSM
Trev left us on Wednesday 3 April 2019, at Radius Matua. He was 91. Dear husband of Thora, for 66 years of wedded bliss. Loved father and father-in-law of Geraldine and Michel Vaudroz (Switzerland), Cathy and Andrew Knowles (Tauranga), Murray Jones and Jan Shearer (Auckland), Brian and Debbie Jones (Auckland). Grandfather of Scott, Lucie, Eric and Alexis Vaudroz, Chris and Ben Knowles, Matthew, and Gemma Jones, and Hannah Jones. Trev was a leader in Mountain safety, Search and Rescue, Tramping, and Civil Engineering. A celebration of Trev's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, on Monday 8 April at 2.00pm. Communication to the Jones family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019