AUTRIDGE,
Owen Hammond (Tony):
Peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Summerset on the Coast. Aged 97 years. Son of Lewis & Gwendoline, youngest brother to Robert (Bob) and Margaret (Peg), and older brother to John. Loyal husband to Fay (dec). Loved father of Jan Miles (Australia), Michael, and Karen (Kapiti Coast) and Greg (Napier). Adored Grandad to Amanda, Tony and Glen. Special thank you to all the wonderful staff at Summerset who cared for Dad and all the family with such kindness and respect. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held in the Kapiti Crematorium Chapel, 133 Valley Rd, Paraparaumu (in the grounds of Awa Tapu Cemetery) on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on May 17, 2019