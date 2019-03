JONES, Oraina:On March 8, 2019, peacefully at Winara House, Waikanae. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Nancy and Harry. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Barbara, and the late Ian Murray, the late Francela, and Ian Davies, John, Anne, Michael and Jan, Kerry and Karin, Vivienne, Ceredwyn and Lesley, and Berylla, Much loved Aunty of Andrew, Christopher, Mark, Freya, Kirstyn, Craig, Edwin, Simon, Melanie, Helen, Malcolm, Briana. In lieu of flowers donations to Forest and Bird and may be made online at www.forestandbird.org.nz Messages to "the Jones family" may be placed in Oraina's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. A service to celebrate the life of Oraina will be held at 18 Dixie Street, Te Horo Beach, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a burial at the Otaki Natural Burial Cemetery at 2.00pm.