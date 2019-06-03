STEMPA, Olive Teresa
(Ollie) (nee Parker):
8 April 1933 - 31 May 2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Beloved daughter of the late Gertrude & Henry. Sister of Peggy and the late Norman, Tom and Roy. Loving wife of the late Brian, mother and mother-in-law of Michael & Deanna, Tony & Debbie, Teresa and Paul. Grandmother of Tony, Danielle and Chris. Great-grandmother of Matthew, Jayden, Elias and Zuri. Aunty to her many nieces and nephews, and a wonderful friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Stempa family' may be left in Olive's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Olive's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Francis de Sales, corner of Mersey & Clyde Streets, Island Bay, Wellington, on Wednesday 5 June at 10.00am, thereafter burial at the Makara Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited at the above church on Tuesday, 4 June at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from June 3 to June 4, 2019