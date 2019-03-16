LUST, Norman Harris:
Passed away peacefully on 15th March 2019, aged 96, at Hutt Hospital. Loving husband of Beverley, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Todd and Heather, Glenn and Vikki, special grandfather to Ella, Noah and Louie. Brother of the late Rita, Leo and Jack. The family appreciates the care shown by the staff at Shona McFarlane. We are grateful for the support of Dr. Ryan Salter and his medical team at Hutt Hospital. Special thanks to Sarah from the Te Omanga palliative care team. Messages to the family can be sent to 35 St Ronans Ave, Lower Hutt. In lieu of flowers a donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the Service. Interment at the Progressive Jewish Cemetery Makara at 1.30pm, on Monday 18th March, followed by a service to celebrate Norm's life at Temple Sinai, 147 Ghuznee St, Wellington, arrive at 2.30pm for 3.00pm start.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ Tel. 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2019