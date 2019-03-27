HOOKER, Norma Margaret

(nee Rowe):

Of Paraparaumu. Suddenly on Thursday 14 March 2019. In her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Basil. Loved mother of Ivan (Margaret), Murray (Nancy), and Grant. Cherished Nana of Jennifer, and Richard; and Step-Gran of Alison, and Andrea. Predeceased by her sister Audrey and survived by her brother-in-law David and his family and all of Norma's extended family. Special thanks to Rosalie and all the other carers at Access who made Norma's life easier, and to Alan and Joni and Robyn for their help over the years. At Norma's request, a private cremation has taken place and a celebration of her long life will be held for family and friends at her home, 15 Cedar Drive, Paraparaumu, on Saturday 30 March 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A grand old lady has taken her leave. Brave, curious, passionate with twinkly blue eyes, a beautiful smile and a big heart. Bon voyage Mum and thank you.

