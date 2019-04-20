BALL, Nora Patricia:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora BALL.
On Tuesday 16 April 2019. Peacefully at Hutt Hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 89. Much loved wife of the late Derek, mother of Jane, Mary and Carol. Grandmother to Katie, Leo, Bobby and Bernie. Great-gran to Josh, Liam, Harry, Nardo and Kaharoa. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia NZ or Heart Foundation would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Nora's life will be held in Waiwhetu Uniting Church, 4 Trafalgar St, Waterloo, on Saturday, 27 April, at 9.30am, followed by private burial. Messages to the "Ball Family" may be sent C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt, 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019