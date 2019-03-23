STRANGE, Nola Dorothy:
Passed away peacefully on 14th March 2019 at Lower Hutt, after a short illness. Aged 94 years. Long-time employee of Colgate Palmolive Petone. Loved aunt of Rex and Enna (Tawa), Max (Wanganui), Wayne and Karen (Australia) and Mark (Carterton). Loved great-aunt of all her nieces and nephews.
Sadly missed and will always be in our thoughts.
All communications for Nola can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home, PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A private cremation has been held in accordance with Nola's wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019