NICOLLE, Nola Frances:
At Northbridge Resthome, Northcote, Auckland on Saturday 2 March 2019, aged 92, wife of the late Phil Nicolle (Lower Hutt), cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian, Maree and Graeme, Anne and Nick and treasured nana of Amber. A commemoration of her life will be held at Rowley Funeral Services, 16 Anne St, Devonport on Wednesday 6 March at 11am. All friends and acquaintances of Nola are welcome. Messages or enquiries can be sent to
[email protected]
or phone (09) 4861618. Special thanks to Sue Johansen and her Northbridge staff for their care and kindness.
Rowley Funerals Services FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 4, 2019