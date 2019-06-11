HOSIE, Nola Daye:
Formerly of Pauatahanui. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 9 June 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Gail and Malcolm, Sheryl, Peter (dec), David and Yun, John and Catriona. A loved grandma and great-grandma. A loved aunt and friend to many. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff and carers at Whitby Rest Home for their love and care of Nola. In lieu of flowers, donations for Dementia Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the church. A funeral service for Nola will be held at St Alban's Anglican Church, 4 Paekakariki Hill Road, Pauatahanui, on Tuesday, 18 June 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Thereafter interment in the church graveyard.
Published in Dominion Post from June 11 to June 12, 2019