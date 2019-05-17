BANKS, Nola Margaret:

On 15 May 2019 peacefully at Millvale House, Waikanae, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Keith for 60 years. Loved mother of Evelyn (dec), Carolyn, Richard, Suzanne, and Stephen, and mother-in-law of George, Julie, and Michelle. Loved sister of Gordon (dec), and sister-in-law of Margaret Brown. Nana to Connor, Caitlin, Charlotte, Noah, and Joshua. Aunt to Tony, Graham, and Joanne Brown (Christchurch), David Banks (Tawa), Michelle Banks (Wellington), Robert Banks (Brisbane), and Nicky Banks (Paraparaumu). Thanks to Millvale for their loving care of Nola over the past 4 years. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Nola's life will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Parata Street, Waikanae, on Thursday 23 May 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



