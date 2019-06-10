TRAPPITT, Noeline Annie

(née Steven):

Of Paraparaumu. Passed away peacefully at Huntleigh Rest Home, Karori on Friday 7 June 2019. Aged 92 years. Beloved wife for 61 years of the late Ted. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm (dec) & Anne, Kathryn & Rob, Brian (dec) & Colleen, and David & Ann. Much loved Granny to Kirsty, Helen and Juliet; Mark, Scott and Rosie; Michelle, Claire, Andrea and Fiona; and Michael, Louise, Hamish and Joseph, and Great-Granny to her 15 great-grandchildren. Much loved sister of her surviving siblings Roger, Dan, Isobel and Barbara. Thank you to Midlands friends and the staff at Huntleigh for their love and care in Noeline's final months. Noeline's funeral will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Tuesday 18 June 2019 at 1pm, thereafter private cremation.

"A gracious lady loved by all and now at rest."

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



