Peacefully, in her 98th year, at Village at the Park on Thursday 7 March 2019. Loved wife of the late Leicester Fleetwood and loved stepmother and mother- in-law of Paul and Sue, Vivienne (dec) and Nick, Annie and Ross, and Tim and Alison. Also, much loved 'Granny Noel' of her nine step-grandchildren and thirteen 'plus bump' great-grandchildren. A celebration of Noel's life will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, Willis Street, Wellington on Thursday 14 March at 2.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2019
