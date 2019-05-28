Noeline BORRETT

Guest Book
  • "To Lynette and Mike, Gareth Caitlin and Nicholas, so sorry..."
    - Paul and Sandra Telfer
  • "To Lynette and Mike, Gareth Nicholas and Caitlin, so sorry..."
  • "Love you Mum.. Net and Mike"
    - Lynette Willis
  • "Sorry we can not be with you to farewell your Mum but..."
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Death Notice

BORRETT,
Noeline (nee Sturrock):
Peacefully on Sunday 26th May 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, mother and mother-in-law of Donald and Helen, Lynette and Michael. World's most treasured Grandma of Gareth, Nicholas and Caitlin.
"Loved by many"
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages to the Borrett family, c/- PO Box 14801, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service for Noeline will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 31st May 2019 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from May 28 to May 29, 2019
