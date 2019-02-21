TRUDGEON, Noel:
The family of Noel wish to inform family and friends of Noel's peaceful passing on Monday, 18 February 2019, in is 81st year. Dearly loved husband of Peg, father of Tracy, Sean, Simon, Rachael and their partners. Beloved Grandad Tiger of all his grand and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Forest and Bird, Wellington, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Trudgeon Family' may be left in Noel's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Noel will be held at the Upper Hutt Baptist Church, 1 Milton Street, Trentham, on Saturday, 23 February at 10.00am, thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 21, 2019