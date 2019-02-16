SPICER, Noel Kenneth:
On February 13, 2019, at Ashburton. Peacefully after a short illness. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nola. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ken and Anne-Marie, the late Brent, and Judy (Wellington), and the late Neil. Much loved and admired Pop of Sally, and Will; Matt and Abbey, and Anna, and great-grandpop of Ruby. Messages to the Spicer family c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A special thank you to the staff at Coldstream Life care for their special care of Noel. A service for Noel will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Friday, February 22, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 16, 2019