PRESTON, Noel Clifford:
Passed away peacefully on 15 March 2019, with his family present. Dearly loved husband of the late Lois. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dennis and Carol, Jillian and David, Donald and Alison, Neil and Mandy, Ian and Jannelle and the late Antony. Loved Grandad to all his grandchildren. A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Thursday 21 March at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. To watch the service live www.oneroomstreaming.com. EventID RosewoodFH,
Password CKSPPV.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 18, 2019