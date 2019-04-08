DYER, Noel Lawrence:
On April 5, 2019, stubborn till the end. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Much loved father of Chris, Shaun, Linda, and Greg. Very proud grandfather of Tasmyn, Chloe, Baxter, Isabelle, Aurelia, Harvey, Cameron, Mackenzie, Liam, and Sam. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Noel Dyer, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers please shout a morning tea to your local Fire or Ambulance Station. A Celebration of Noel's life will be held at the Nelson Society of Modellers, Hounsell Cir (off Beach Rd), Tahunanui, on Wednesday, April 10, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 8, 2019