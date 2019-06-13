DERMONDY,
Niki (nee Manousaki):
On June 9th, 2019. Suddenly after complications at the Hutt Hospital. Dearly loved by Wayne and Klio. Messages can be placed in Niki's tribute book on www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations to the St Nektarios Church can be left at the service. Niki's funeral service will be held at St Nektarios Church, 23 Bay Street, Petone, on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019, at 10.30am, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2019