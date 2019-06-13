Niki DERMONDY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Niki DERMONDY.
Death Notice

DERMONDY,
Niki (nee Manousaki):
On June 9th, 2019. Suddenly after complications at the Hutt Hospital. Dearly loved by Wayne and Klio. Messages can be placed in Niki's tribute book on www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations to the St Nektarios Church can be left at the service. Niki's funeral service will be held at St Nektarios Church, 23 Bay Street, Petone, on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019, at 10.30am, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.