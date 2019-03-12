NICKALLS, Nigel Vivian:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nigel NICKALLS.
Died peacefully on his own terms March 6, after a marathon innings. Much loved son of Marjorie and Bruce (deceased), brother of Stuart (deceased) and Claire (the best sister in Nigel's eyes), and cherished friend of Diana. A memorial celebration to be advised via family social media in due course. Donations in lieu of flowers to Life Flight Trust, Wellington Free Ambulance, NZ Spinal Trust and/or NZ Women's Refuge... authorised by clear direction of N V Nickalls.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 12, 2019