GAMBITSIS, Nicholas:
|
On 5th April 2019, in Lower Hutt surrounded by his 4 children, aged 87 years. Cherished husband of the late Lorraine. Adored father and father-in-law of Karen, Suzi and Martin, Paul, Chris and Kelly. Loving Papou to 21 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 4 blissbombs.
Sagapor.
A service to celebrate Nick's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Wednesday 10th April, at 2.30pm, followed by burial. Communications to the Gambitsis Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 9, 2019