ARMSTRONG, Ngawheta

(Anna) (nee Boxer):

Two years passed by so quickly yet time stayed still. That cheeky giggle, the twinkle in your eye and I realise how lucky I am that our final words to each other were 'I love you'. I think of you every day knowing you are at peace with your beloved, our family and all your friends who left before you.

Rest easy with your soul mate Mama and sing out in the "Housie Hall" to the Heavens!





- Maria Boxer








