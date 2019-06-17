DURKIN,
Ngaire Agnes Teresa
(nee Tierney):
9.7.1939 - 12.6.2019
Loving wife of Jim Durkin. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Peter, Michael and Georgina, Paul and Raewyn and Anne-Marie. Cherished grandmother of Harley and Abby, Cherie, Whitney, Endeavour (dec) William, Cameron, Seamus and Nicolas. Great-grandmother of Anira. Special thanks to the staff at The Village at the Park, the District Nurses and team at the Newtown Medical Centre for their care of Ngaire. Messages to 'the Durkin family' can be placed in Ngaire's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbrinie, 6241. A funeral service for Ngaire will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 11am. Thereafter a burial at Makara cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019