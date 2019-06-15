TRETHEWEY, Neville David:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 11 June 2019. As per Nev's wishes a private cremation took place. His family invite those who knew Nev to come and swap stories at a memorial afternoon tea on Sunday 16 June between 1-4.00pm, 40 Hunter Street, Taita. An amazing man, wonderful and loving husband to Ngaire for over 60 years, Dad to 5 children, Grandad, Great-Grandad, brother and great friend.
We were blessed because you loved us.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2019