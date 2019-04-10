GLASGOW, Neville Bruce:
Passed away peacefully in his room at Bob Scott Retirement Village Hospital on Sunday 7 April 2019, with family at his side. His wife Helen, first wife Diana, and his children Rob, Deb, and Kathy, and step-children Mark, Ruth and Miriam, and his grandchildren, Chris, Michael, Rachael, Kimberley, Aeron, Kara, Mia, Daniel, Rosa and Benji will treasure many happy memories of Neville, his sense of fun, his zest for life and his many talents. We will all miss him greatly. In lieu of flowers we'd appreciate knowing that a donation has been made to Alzheimers Wellington to support the many other families who benefit from their information and care. A celebration of Neville's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt on Saturday 13 April at 4.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 10, 2019