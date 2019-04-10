Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully in his room at Bob Scott Retirement Village Hospital on Sunday 7 April 2019, with family at his side. His wife Helen, first wife Diana, and his children Rob, Deb, and Kathy, and step-children Mark, Ruth and Miriam, and his grandchildren, Chris, Michael, Rachael, Kimberley, Aeron, Kara, Mia, Daniel, Rosa and Benji will treasure many happy memories of Neville, his sense of fun, his zest for life and his many talents. We will all miss him greatly. In lieu of flowers we'd appreciate knowing that a donation has been made to Alzheimers Wellington to support the many other families who benefit from their information and care. A celebration of Neville's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt on Saturday 13 April at 4.30pm.







GLASGOW, Neville Bruce:Passed away peacefully in his room at Bob Scott Retirement Village Hospital on Sunday 7 April 2019, with family at his side. His wife Helen, first wife Diana, and his children Rob, Deb, and Kathy, and step-children Mark, Ruth and Miriam, and his grandchildren, Chris, Michael, Rachael, Kimberley, Aeron, Kara, Mia, Daniel, Rosa and Benji will treasure many happy memories of Neville, his sense of fun, his zest for life and his many talents. We will all miss him greatly. In lieu of flowers we'd appreciate knowing that a donation has been made to Alzheimers Wellington to support the many other families who benefit from their information and care. A celebration of Neville's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt on Saturday 13 April at 4.30pm. Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers