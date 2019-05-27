NEIL, Neroli Eleanor:
On 25 May 2019 peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice. Neroli will be sadly missed by her family David, Wendy, Bronwyn, Trisha and Bryan. Messages for the 'Neil Family' may be sent C/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A memorial service for Neroli will be held at the Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville on Thursday 30 May 2019 at 11am.
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2019