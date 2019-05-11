PEREZ, Nenita Asuncion:
Born, June 29, 1939 in Cotabato, Philippines. She died on May 9, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. Beloved mother of Loreta and Ronald, Eduardo and Genalyn. Grandmother of Maria, Rachel, Ana, Timothy and Eduardo Jr. Viewing will be held at Lychgate Funerals, Willis Street at 5-8pm, Saturday 11 May. Funeral Services will be held at St Teresa's Church Karori at 2.30pm, on Sunday 12 May. Private Cremation at Lychgate Crematorium, 1.00pm, Monday 13 May.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2019