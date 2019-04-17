VOYCE, Neill Thomas:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neill VOYCE.
On April 12, 2019, in his 82nd year. Loved son of the late Thomas and Elsie Voyce. Brother of Vivienne Lord (Masterton), and Evan Voyce (Eastbourne). Cousin of Lyn Lamb, and uncle of his 6 nieces and nephews. At Neill's request there will be no funeral service. In his memory donations can be made to the Cancer Society PO Box 121, Masterton 5840. All messages c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840. A private cremation has been held.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 17, 2019