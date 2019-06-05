ROBINSON, Neil Culling:
Peacefully at Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau, on 4 June 2019. Dearly loved husband of Dawn, and loving father and father-in-law of Sue and Ray, Jennifer, Kerry and Phil, Kevin and Rachel, Julie and Mike, Helen and Peter. Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Requiem Mass to celebrate Neil's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Waipukurau, on Friday 7 June 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waipukurau Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at the Church on Thursday 6 June at 7.00pm. Messages to: Robinson family c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post from June 5 to June 6, 2019