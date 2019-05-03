WAAYER,
Nancy Clare (nee Roberts):
On Wednesday 1st May 2019, peacefully with family. Loving wife of the late Leo. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Anaru, Martin and Elisabeth, Jim and Karen, Tom and Jan, Leonie and Chris. Nanna to her 18 grandchildren and Grandnan to her 8 great-grandchildren. Special friend to many, including Roland (deceased) and Raewyn. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, may be left at the service. Messages to The Waayer Family, C/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. Vigil Prayers will be held for Nancy at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 36 Allardice Street, Dannevirke, on Sunday 5th May at 5.00pm. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, on Monday 6th May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Mangatera Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on May 3, 2019