WAAYER,Nancy Clare (nee Roberts):On Wednesday 1st May 2019, peacefully with family. Loving wife of the late Leo. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Anaru, Martin and Elisabeth, Jim and Karen, Tom and Jan, Leonie and Chris. Nanna to her 18 grandchildren and Grandnan to her 8 great-grandchildren. Special friend to many, including Roland (deceased) and Raewyn. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, may be left at the service. Messages to The Waayer Family, C/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. Vigil Prayers will be held for Nancy at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 36 Allardice Street, Dannevirke, on Sunday 5th May at 5.00pm. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, on Monday 6th May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Mangatera Cemetery.