HONNOR, Nancy Doris:
Passed away peacefully on 13 March 2019, aged 79 years. Much loved wife of the late Rex Honnor, and loved mother of Suzanne & Ken (dec), Karen & John, Helen and Darryl. Much loved Nan to Kate and Alex. Messages to the "Honnor family" may be sent to c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. A private family service has been held as per Nancy's wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019