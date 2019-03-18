DENCH, Myola (My):
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myola (My) DENCH.
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 16 March 2019, in her 88th year. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Arnold & Ruth (dec), Richard (dec), Maureen and Hugh, and Tony & Adrienne. Fondly remembered by all her nieces and nephews and their families. My's service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Thursday 21 March 2019 at 11am, followed by burial at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Rd, Paraparaumu. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 18, 2019