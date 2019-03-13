TAWHARA, Murray
(Claude Sidney):
Of Otaki. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 12 March 2019, aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband of Mae. Loved father of Kasey, Harley and Candice. Much loved brother of Jimmy, Teresa, Roselin, Gail (dec), Billie (dec), Frances, Peter, Donna, Daniel, Bernadette (dec), Brent, Dale and Wade (dec). Much loved Koko and Uncle to his many mokopuna, nephews and nieces. Murray will be lying in state at Tainui Marae with service at St Mary's Catholic Church, Convent Road, Otaki on Friday 15 March 2019 at 11am, followed by interment at Otaki Public Cemetery.
