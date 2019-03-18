KING, Murray Alan (Ho-Chi):
Passed away 14 March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Pam for 57 years. Loved Dad of Sandie and Brett. Loved Grandad of Rory, Troy, Murray and Reuben. Brother of Peter and Penny. Son of the late Alan and Joyce. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, Auty Lane, Porirua, on Tuesday, 19 March 2019, at 11.00am.
"May you fly like an
eagle to the angels when they lead you to the 19th hole in paradise. Miss you always and love you forever"
