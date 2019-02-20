HUTCHINGS, Murray:
Passed away 17th February, aged 82 at Nelson Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Pam, loved father of Vicki and Karen, and loved Pop to Celeste, Oliver, Toby and Morgan. Much loved brother of Joy Jones, and Uncle to Martyn, Andrew and Pete. A private family Service and Cremation is to be held. Close friends are invited to Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, at 2.00pm, on Thursday 21st February to share memories and an afternoon tea.
