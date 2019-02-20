Murray HUTCHINGS

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Murray was a very special person who will be remembered..."
    - Donna and Chris Militello
  • "I have very fond memories of Murray and extend my sympathy..."
    - David Allpress
  • "So sorry to hear of Murray's passing. I meet Murray when I..."
  • "So sorry to read Murrays passing. He will be missed by the..."
    - Val Cooper
  • "Losing someone as special as Murray will be so difficult..."
    - Wendy and Robbie Dyce

HUTCHINGS, Murray:
Passed away 17th February, aged 82 at Nelson Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Pam, loved father of Vicki and Karen, and loved Pop to Celeste, Oliver, Toby and Morgan. Much loved brother of Joy Jones, and Uncle to Martyn, Andrew and Pete. A private family Service and Cremation is to be held. Close friends are invited to Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, at 2.00pm, on Thursday 21st February to share memories and an afternoon tea.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.