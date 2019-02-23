Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



LIVINGSTON, Muriel(née Saunders):MSC (Hons) Otago, born23 September 1929 in Featherston, passed away peacefully at Jean Sandel, New Plymouth on 18 February 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of Derek (dec), much loved mother and mother-in-law of James and Pam, Andrew and Luisa and Esther and Ian. Adored grandmother of Callum, William, Frey, Ali, John, Clara and Albie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ross (dec) and Sue Saunders, Nancy and Kelly Wenden, Pat and Colin Saunders, and Graeme and Alison (dec) Livingston. Respected aunt of her nieces and nephews and a great friend to many. At Muriel's request, she has been cremated and we will celebrate her life on Sunday 22 December 2019 at 2.00pm at 190 Sealy Road, Omata. James, Andrew, Esther and their families are grateful to the great team at Jean Sandel for their fabulous care of Muriel. Messages can be posted on www.heavenaddress.com or to Esther Livingston, PO Box 13-795, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated."Grief is the price we payfor love" Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

