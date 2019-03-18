MANSELL, Mona Gene:
Passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village, Wellington, on 13 March 2019, aged 97 years. Much loved wife of the late Clive Mansell, and loved mother of Glenda, Gloria, Sheryl, Eldon, the late Fred, family and friends. A heartfelt thanks to the staff of Johnsonvale Rest Home and an extended appreciation to the management and nursing staff of Malvina Major Retirement Village. Messages to the "Mansell family" can be sent c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. A private service has been held as per Mona's wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 18, 2019