KOOREY,

Moira Theresa (nee Izzard):

It is with untold sadness that we announce the passing of Moira; aged 83. A beloved mother, nan, great-nan, sister, aunty and friend, whom found peace on Thursday night, 16 May 2019, in Wellington. Her long fight ended with tranquilly and dignity and she has now found everlasting peace. Moira showed us the true meaning of selflessness and dedication to family and her example will be sorely missed. Moira is survived by her children Mark, Peter, Nigel and Angela as well as multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Moira donated much of her time to charity in Levin and was a keen and long time member of the CWI through which she created many wonderful friendships. Our heartfelt thanks go to the all the wonderful Cashmere Heights and Hospital staff for the genuine caring help they gave Moira. The family will be holding a service for her in Levin at the Avenue Crematorium on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 at 11.00am.



