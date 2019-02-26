TUTAVAHA, Misimale (Misi):
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Misimale TUTAVAHA.
On February 25, 2019 at home, Ngahape, Masterton, surrounded by his family, aged 64. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (nee Braddick). Much loved father and father-in-law of James (Masterton), Timo and Taania (New Plymouth), and Kate (Palmerston North). Loved Grandad of Olly, Charlotte, Lily and Louis. Much loved son of Hala (Harry) and Liliani Tutavaha (Auckland), and brother of Maureen, George, Karolini, Sofaligiahi, Harry, Lilly, Mariner, Junifer, David, Charles, Sarah, and the late Meipo Savona. A service to celebrate Misi's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Friday 1 March at 11.00am, followed by burial at Eketahuna Cemetery at 3.00pm. Misi will be at home for those wishing to visit.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2019